ITD Cementation India appoints director

On 03 May 2019

Pursuant to the approval accorded by the Board at its meeting held on 23 April 2019, Santi Jongkongka is appointed as an Additional Director of the Company and Whole-time Director designated as Executive Director (Operations) on the Board of ITD Cementation India for a period of three years with effect from 02 May 2019.

First Published: Fri, May 03 2019. 14:07 IST

