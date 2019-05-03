Birlasoft receives 'Expense Management Partner of the Year 2018' Award

-
On 02 May 2019Birlasoft, part of the USD 2 billion diversified announced at it is the recipient of the prestigious 'Expense Management Partner of the Year 2018' at the SAP India Partner Summit 2019, held in New Delhi. The SAP Partner Awards are presented annually to the top SAP partners that have excelled in developing and strengthening their alliance with SAP to drive customer success. Birlasoft is one of the first few partners in India to join hands with SAPto offer expense management solutions. Selected from SAP's wide-ranging partner base, nominations for the SAPPartner India Summit Awards are based on field recommendations, customer feedback, various other performance indicators and internal SAP sales data during the period FY2018-19.
