Birlasoft receives 'Expense Management Partner of the Year 2018' Award

On 02 May 2019

Birlasoft, part of the USD 2 billion diversified announced at it is the recipient of the prestigious 'Expense Management Partner of the Year 2018' at the Partner Summit 2019, held in The Partner Awards are presented annually to the top partners that have excelled in developing and strengthening their alliance with SAP to drive customer success. Birlasoft is one of the first few partners in to join hands with SAPto Selected from SAP's wide-ranging partner base, nominations for the SAPPartner Summit Awards are based on field recommendations, customer feedback, various other performance indicators and internal SAP sales data during the period FY2018-19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)