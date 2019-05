Increase in Authorized Share Capital of Andhra Bank

To Rs 6000 crore.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, the announced that the Central Government, in consultation with the RBI have approved the increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Bank from Rs 3000 crore to Rs 6000 crore.

