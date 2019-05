'Thomas Cook India inks Strategic Agreement with Sentosa Development Corporation, Singapore.'

On 03 May 2019

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd., India's leading integrated travel and related financial services company, has entered into a strategic agreement with (SDC), to bring more tourists from to Sentosa, a holiday island-in-the-city that is home to a diverse array of novel leisure experiences. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between - Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd., and Quek Swee Kuan, Chief Executive Officer, SDC, at the Group headquarters in and SDC have entered into the three-year strategic agreement to deepen the relationship between both parties, strengthen Sentosa's position as a top-of-mind destination for all Indian tourists visiting Singapore, increase Sentosa's capture rates of the India market particularly in Tier 2 and 3 cities, and grow visitorship to and spend on the island.

