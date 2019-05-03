'Thomas Cook India inks Strategic Agreement with Sentosa Development Corporation, Singapore.'

-
On 03 May 2019Thomas Cook (India) Ltd., India's leading integrated travel and related financial services company, has entered into a strategic agreement with Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC), Singapore to bring more tourists from India to Sentosa, a holiday island-in-the-city that is home to a diverse array of novel leisure experiences. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Mahesh Iyer - Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd., and Quek Swee Kuan, Chief Executive Officer, SDC, at the Thomas Cook India Group headquarters in Mumbai. Thomas Cook India and SDC have entered into the three-year strategic agreement to deepen the relationship between both parties, strengthen Sentosa's position as a top-of-mind destination for all Indian tourists visiting Singapore, increase Sentosa's capture rates of the India market particularly in Tier 2 and 3 cities, and grow visitorship to and spend on the island.
