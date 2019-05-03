JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Water storage level of 91 major reservoirs declines to 40.592 bcm as on 02 May

'Thomas Cook India inks Strategic Agreement with Sentosa Development Corporation, Singapore.'
Business Standard

Extension in tenure of Brahm Dutt as Part Time Chairman on the Board of Yes Bank

Capital Market 

Till 10 January 2022

Yes Bank's intimation dated 12 January 2019, to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) dated 11 January 2019 approved the appointment of Brahm Dutt as Part-Time Chairman of the Bank till 04 July 2020. Further, RBI announced that the Bank has accorded its approval for extension of tenure of Brahm Dutt as Part Time Chairman on the Board of Yes Bank till 10 January 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 03 2019. 11:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU