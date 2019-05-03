Extension in tenure of Brahm Dutt as Part Time Chairman on the Board of Yes Bank

-
ALSO READ
Yes Bank spurts after naming Brahm Dutt as part-time chairman
Brahm Dutt named Yes Bank's non-executive part-time chairman
Yes Bank spurts on buzz Deutsche Bank's Ravneet Singh Gill in race for CEO post
Candidate for chairman post finalised, name to be sent to RBI for approval: Yes Bank
Yes Bank chairman Ashok Chawla resigns
-
Till 10 January 2022Yes Bank's intimation dated 12 January 2019, to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) dated 11 January 2019 approved the appointment of Brahm Dutt as Part-Time Chairman of the Bank till 04 July 2020. Further, RBI announced that the Bank has accorded its approval for extension of tenure of Brahm Dutt as Part Time Chairman on the Board of Yes Bank till 10 January 2022.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU