Extension in tenure of Brahm Dutt as Part Time Chairman on the Board of Yes Bank

Till 10 January 2022

Yes Bank's intimation dated 12 January 2019, to (RBI) dated 11 January 2019 approved the appointment of as Part-Time of the Bank till 04 July 2020. Further, RBI announced that the Bank has accorded its approval for extension of tenure of as Part Time on the Board of till 10 January 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)