ITD Cementation jumps on bagging new orders

ITD Cementation India rose 1.63% to Rs 115.65 after the company said it secured three new orders worth about Rs 1,755 crore.

The order include construction of West Container Terminal in the Port of Colombo, Sri Lanka; construction of Berth and Yard facilities at Dhamra Port (2 packages) in Odisha; and piling and civil work for coke oven project at Hazira plant in Gujarat.

The company said it has secured orders worth over Rs 7,900 crore since April 2022 till date.

ITD Cementation India is one of the leading engineering and construction companies undertaking heavy civil, infrastructure and EPC business and operating in India.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of ITD Cementation India rose 68.03% to Rs 30.06 crore on 32.98% rise in net sales to Rs 1097.84 crore in Q1 June 2022 over Q1 June 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)