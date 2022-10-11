Consumer Durables shares edge lower

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index falling 588.78 points or 1.38% at 42056.29 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Havells India Ltd (down 2.97%), Voltas Ltd (down 2.77%),Titan Company Ltd (down 1.4%),Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 1.28%),Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 0.98%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 0.68%), Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (down 0.49%), and Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 0.17%).

On the other hand, Blue Star Ltd (up 1.11%), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 0.38%), and Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 0.13%) moved up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 331.08 or 0.57% at 57660.03.

The Nifty 50 index was down 108.25 points or 0.63% at 17132.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 198.88 points or 0.69% at 28815.53.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 82.85 points or 0.93% at 8806.37.

On BSE,1317 shares were trading in green, 2008 were trading in red and 155 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)