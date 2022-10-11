Real Estate shares fall

Real Estate stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 73.98 points or 2.14% at 3384.61 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 4.09%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 3.06%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 2.76%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 2.49%),Godrej Properties Ltd (down 2.26%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 1.58%), Sobha Ltd (down 1.36%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 1.24%), DLF Ltd (down 1.15%), and Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 0.07%).

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 331.08 or 0.57% at 57660.03.

The Nifty 50 index was down 108.25 points or 0.63% at 17132.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 198.88 points or 0.69% at 28815.53.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 82.85 points or 0.93% at 8806.37.

On BSE,1317 shares were trading in green, 2008 were trading in red and 155 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)