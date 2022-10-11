Metal stocks slide

Metal stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 373.32 points or 1.96% at 18682.88 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Vedanta Ltd (down 3.13%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 2.6%),NMDC Ltd (down 2.46%),JSW Steel Ltd (down 2.45%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 2.08%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 1.94%), Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.94%), Coal India Ltd (down 1.37%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 1.36%), and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.8%).

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 331.08 or 0.57% at 57660.03.

The Nifty 50 index was down 108.25 points or 0.63% at 17132.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 198.88 points or 0.69% at 28815.53.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 82.85 points or 0.93% at 8806.37.

On BSE,1317 shares were trading in green, 2008 were trading in red and 155 were unchanged.

