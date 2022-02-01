ITD Cementation rises on Rs 900 crore order win

ITD Cementation India advanced 3% to Rs 77.20 after the company said that it has s secured following orders worth approximately Rs 900 crore.
The company has bagged an order from Indian Oil Corporation, for construction of captive petroleum oil and lubricants (POL)/LPG marine jetty and associated mechanical, electrical, firefighting and instrumentation facilities at Kamarajar Port in Ennore, Tamil Nadu.
It has also secured an order from Adani Ahmedabad International Airport, for modification and refurbishment of Terminal 1 building at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad.
ITD Cementation India is an engineering and construction company, undertaking heavy civil, infrastructure and EPC businesses The company has established presence and expertise in marine structures, mass rapid transit systems, airports, hydro-electric power, tunnels, dams & irrigation, highways, bridges & flyovers, industrial buildings and structures, foundation & specialist engineering.
The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 14.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2021 as against net loss of Rs 49.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2020. Sales rose 46.83% YoY to Rs 811.49 crore in Q2 FY22.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU