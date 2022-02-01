ITD Cementation rises on Rs 900 crore order win

ITD Cementation India advanced 3% to Rs 77.20 after the company said that it has s secured following orders worth approximately Rs 900 crore.

The company has bagged an order from Indian Oil Corporation, for construction of captive petroleum oil and lubricants (POL)/LPG marine jetty and associated mechanical, electrical, firefighting and instrumentation facilities at Kamarajar Port in Ennore, Tamil Nadu.

It has also secured an order from Adani Ahmedabad International Airport, for modification and refurbishment of Terminal 1 building at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad.

ITD Cementation India is an engineering and construction company, undertaking heavy civil, infrastructure and EPC businesses The company has established presence and expertise in marine structures, mass rapid transit systems, airports, hydro-electric power, tunnels, dams & irrigation, highways, bridges & flyovers, industrial buildings and structures, foundation & specialist engineering.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 14.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2021 as against net loss of Rs 49.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2020. Sales rose 46.83% YoY to Rs 811.49 crore in Q2 FY22.

