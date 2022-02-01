Real Estate shares rise

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 66.18 points or 1.74% at 3877.79 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 3.54%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 3.47%),Sobha Ltd (up 2.62%),Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 2.08%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 1.98%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.4%), DLF Ltd (up 1.39%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.14%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 1%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.9%).

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 714.69 or 1.23% at 58728.86.

The Nifty 50 index was up 194.05 points or 1.12% at 17533.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 242.51 points or 0.83% at 29469.24.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 64.29 points or 0.74% at 8796.55.

On BSE,1938 shares were trading in green, 924 were trading in red and 95 were unchanged.

