KEC Intl Q3 PAT down 35% YoY

KEC International reported 35% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 94 crore on a 2% rise in revenues to Rs 3,340 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

EBITDA in Q3 FY22 was Rs 239 crore, down by 20% from Rs 299 crore in Q3 FY21. EBITDA margin was 7.2% in Q3 FY22 as against 9.1% in Q3 FY21.

The company's order intake was Rs 14,121 crore, growth of more than two times against last year. YTD order book was Rs 24,401 crore, a growth of 36% YoY.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International, commented, We have delivered a steady performance for the quarter, amidst global uncertainties. Our Non T&D businesses such as civil, railways and cables have delivered good performances during the quarter. The profitability has been impacted by the continued headwinds on account of elevated raw material costs and the continued delays in projects in SAE Brazil due to the pandemic and unusual rainfall in the region.

We are pleased with the stellar growth in our order intake. With a strong focus on execution, robust order book + L1 of over Rs 28,500 crore and a strong tender pipeline, we are confident of concluding the year with a decent growth.

KEC International is a global infrastructure Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) major. It has presence in the verticals of power transmission and distribution, railways, civil, urban infrastructure, solar, smart infrastructure, oil & gas pipelines and cables.

The scrip rose 0.23% to currently trade at Rs 495 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)