Financials stocks edge higher

Financials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Finance index increasing 139.6 points or 1.68% at 8447.93 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, Paisalo Digital Ltd (up 5.39%), Satin Creditcare Network Ltd (up 4.99%),Piramal Enterprises Ltd (up 4.85%),GIC Housing Finance Ltd (up 3.52%),IndusInd Bank Ltd (up 3.15%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Dhanvarsha Finvest Ltd (up 2.85%), Karnataka Bank Ltd (up 2.74%), Can Fin Homes Ltd (up 2.7%), ICICI Bank Ltd (up 2.68%), and Aditya Birla Capital Ltd (up 2.68%).

On the other hand, Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd (down 2.67%), UTI Asset Management Company Ltd (down 2.02%), and PNB Gilts Ltd (down 1.93%) turned lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 714.69 or 1.23% at 58728.86.

The Nifty 50 index was up 194.05 points or 1.12% at 17533.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 242.51 points or 0.83% at 29469.24.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 64.29 points or 0.74% at 8796.55.

On BSE,1938 shares were trading in green, 924 were trading in red and 95 were unchanged.

