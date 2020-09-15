J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 92.58% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 17.08% to Rs 522.29 croreNet profit of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals rose 92.58% to Rs 119.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 62.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 17.08% to Rs 522.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 446.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales522.29446.11 17 OPM %29.7621.51 -PBDT174.37107.78 62 PBT157.0791.99 71 NP119.4262.01 93
