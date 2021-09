J K Cement hardens on upgrading Rajasthan unit clinker capacity

J K Cement rose 3.51% to Rs 3168.90 after the company said it has upgraded Rajasthan unit clinker capacity to 6500 tons per day.

J K Cement upgraded clinker line 3 at JK Cement Works at Nimbahera in Rajasthan. The said upgradation completed and commissioned on 29 September 2021. With this the clinker capacity of line 3 stands increased to 6500 tons per day (TPD) from 5000 TPD.

Net profit of J K Cements rose 267.16% to Rs 191.95 crore on 70.59% rise in net sales to Rs 1714.15 crore in Q1 June 2021 over Q1 June 2020.

JK Cement has over four decades of experience in cement manufacturing.

