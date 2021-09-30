Rajesh Dahiya quits Axis Bank

Dahiya had joined the bank in June 2010, after a stint of 20 years across various group companies of the Tata Group.

Rajesh Dahiya, executive director (corporate centre), sought early retirement to pursue personal and professional interests outside his corporate career.

The board of at its meeting held yesterday (29 September 2021), accepted Dahiya's decision to seek early retirement from the services of the bank. The said retirement will be effective after expiry of three months viz. after the close of business hours on 31 December 2021.

Dahiya had joined the bank in June 2010, after a successful stint of 20 years across various group companies of the Tata Group. He joined as president - HR and assumed the role of group executive - corporate centre in July 2014 and thereafter assumed charge as the executive director - corporate centre in August 2016.

He is an integral member of the transformation journey over the last 3 years, and his responsibilities in addition to corporate centre, included overseeing the functioning of Axis Bank Foundation, the CSR arm of the bank.

Dahiya is also a director on the boards of Axis Trustee Services and Max Life Insurance Company. He is also involved in several key projects being undertaken by the bank viz. corporate governance, sustainability & ESG, customer excellence, amongst others. The bank has initiated the succession plan internally and continuity of initiatives has been ensured.

Rajesh Dahiya has consented to be closely associated with the Bank through specific projects / assignments that will help shape distinctiveness for the bank. He will continue as a key board member for associates & subsidiaries (Axis Bank Foundation, Axis Trustee and Max Life).

Axis Bank is a private sector bank offers the entire spectrum of financial services to customer segments covering large and mid-corporates, MSME, agriculture and retail businesses. As on 30 June 2021, the bank had a network of 4,528 domestic branches and extension counters situated in 2,559 centres.

The private sector bank reported a 94.2% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 2,160 crore on a 2.4% rise in total income to Rs 19,591 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

The scrip shed 0.95% to end at Rs 781.45 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)