Rajesh Dahiya quits Axis Bank

Dahiya had joined the bank in June 2010, after a stint of 20 years across various group companies of the Tata Group.
Rajesh Dahiya, executive director (corporate centre), sought early retirement to pursue personal and professional interests outside his corporate career.
The board of at its meeting held yesterday (29 September 2021), accepted Dahiya's decision to seek early retirement from the services of the bank. The said retirement will be effective after expiry of three months viz. after the close of business hours on 31 December 2021.
Dahiya had joined the bank in June 2010, after a successful stint of 20 years across various group companies of the Tata Group. He joined as president - HR and assumed the role of group executive - corporate centre in July 2014 and thereafter assumed charge as the executive director - corporate centre in August 2016.
He is an integral member of the transformation journey over the last 3 years, and his responsibilities in addition to corporate centre, included overseeing the functioning of Axis Bank Foundation, the CSR arm of the bank.
Dahiya is also a director on the boards of Axis Trustee Services and Max Life Insurance Company. He is also involved in several key projects being undertaken by the bank viz. corporate governance, sustainability & ESG, customer excellence, amongst others. The bank has initiated the succession plan internally and continuity of initiatives has been ensured.
Rajesh Dahiya has consented to be closely associated with the Bank through specific projects / assignments that will help shape distinctiveness for the bank. He will continue as a key board member for associates & subsidiaries (Axis Bank Foundation, Axis Trustee and Max Life).
Axis Bank is a private sector bank offers the entire spectrum of financial services to customer segments covering large and mid-corporates, MSME, agriculture and retail businesses. As on 30 June 2021, the bank had a network of 4,528 domestic branches and extension counters situated in 2,559 centres.
The private sector bank reported a 94.2% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 2,160 crore on a 2.4% rise in total income to Rs 19,591 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.
The scrip shed 0.95% to end at Rs 781.45 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU