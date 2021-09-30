Glenmark to market Ryaltris in 13 countries across EU and UK

-
ALSO READ
Glenmark Pharma gains after Ryaltris gets approval in Europe
Glenmark Pharma launches Tiogiva in UK
Glenmark's Ryaltris® nasal spray now approved in Europe for the first line treatment of allergic rhinitis in patients over 12 years of age
Glenmark launches Ryaltris®-AZ Nasal Spray for the treatment of moderate to severe allergic rhinitis, in India
Glenmark Life Sciences files RHP with ROC
-
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said that it has received marketing approval for its fixed-dose combination nasal spray Ryaltris in 13 countries across the EU and UK.
Glenmark is set to launch Ryaltris directly in the markets of Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, and the UK. Ryaltris will be marketed in the rest of Europe by the Menarini Group as part of its exclusive licensing agreement with Glenmark.
Ryaltris (olopatadine 665 mcg and mometasone furoate 25 mcg), is indicated for symptomatic treatment of seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis in adults and children over 12 years of age. It relieves symptoms of allergic rhinitis, including stuffy nose, runny nose, nasal itching, sneezing, as well as itchy, red and watery eyes.
Robert Crockart, chief commercial officer of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, said, Allergic rhinitis is both widespread and underreported, making it challenging to diagnose and treat in time. It impacts a person's quality of life and can lead to functional impairments, while also increasing the risk of asthma.
This marketing approval will pave the way for effective and timely treatment of allergic rhinitis for thousands of patients across Europe. We are already seeing its therapeutic benefits in other regions where Ryaltris has been launched, and we hope to extend this relief to more people across the world.
Glenmark has also partnered with Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC and Bausch Health for the commercialisation of Ryaltris in the US and Canada, respectively. In April this year, Glenmark concluded the DCP regulatory procedure in Europe, enabling approval in 17 countries across EU and UK.
During FY21-22, Glenmark also received regulatory approval for Ryaltris in Philippines, Zambia, Ecuador and Peru. Ryaltris sales continue to progress well in Australia, South Africa, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.
Glenmark also initiated the commercial launch in Russia in Q1, FY21-22. The company is awaiting regulatory approvals for its filings in various markets across Canada, Brazil, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and several other emerging markets.
Currently, Ryaltris is under review with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a treatment for seasonal allergic rhinitis in the US. Glenmark's response to the Agency's complete response letter (CRL) was submitted to the US FDA in July 2021.
Glenmark's partner in China, Grand Pharmaceutical (China) Co., finalized the Phase 3 protocol for China, and submitted the IND application in July 2021. In South Korea, Glenmark is working with its partner Yuhan Corporation, to potentially launch the product by H2, FY21-22.
Also, the company is working to submit the application for paediatric efficacy supplement in the country. In June 2021, Glenmark's partner in Australia, Seqirus received positive initial feedback from the TGA for the pediatric indication expansion.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is a global research-led pharmaceutical company with presence across generics, specialty and over-the-counter (OTC) business with operations in over 50 countries.
The pharmaceutical company posted a 20.7% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 306.53 crore on 27.6% increase in net sales to Rs 2,946 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.
The scrip advanced 0.20% to currently trade at Rs 510.20 on the BSE. It has traded in the range of 509.05 and 518.15 so far during the day.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU