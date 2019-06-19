HCL Technologies selected by Cricket Australia as Digital Technology Partner

-
HCL Technologies announced a multi-year partnership, with HCL being chosen as the Digital Technology Partner of CA.
HCL will help the Australian cricket's governing body provide an elevated and immersive digital experience to cricket fans, players, partners, employees, and volunteers across the country and around the world, through CA's digital offerings.
HCL will implement its Scale Digital methodology to enable Cricket Australia to unite and inspire their cricket community through advanced digital platforms.
Cricket Australia selected HCL Technologies following an extensive search for a trusted digital partner that has proven credentials in enabling digital transformation journey for leading global businesses, enhancing ecosystem orchestration, improving business agility and delivering unique experiences to all users and stakeholders.
