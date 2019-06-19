Board of Inspirisys Solutions allots 56.25 lakh equity shares to Promoter Company, CAC Holdings Corporation

-
The Board of Inspirisys Solutions at its meeting held on 19 June 2019 has approved allotment of 56,25,000 equity shares of face value Rs. 10 each, for cash, at a price of Rs. 54.30 per equity share (including a premium of Rs. 44.30 per equity share), aggregating to Rs. 30.54 crore by way of a preferential issue to the promoter of the Company, CAC Holdings Corporation, a company based in Japan.
Consequently, the issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 39,61,68,730 (divided into 3,96,16,873 equity shares of face value Rs.10 each) from Rs. 33,99, 18,730 (divided into 3,39,91,873 equity shares of face value Rs.10 each).
Equity shares allotted on the preferential allotment basis shall rank pari passu with the existing equity shares of the Company in all respects.
