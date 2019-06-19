Polyplex Corporation to set up BOPP Film Line Project in Indonesia

-
ALSO READ
Polyplex Corporation gets revision in credit ratings
Polyplex Corporation consolidated net profit rises 73.95% in the March 2019 quarter
Polyplex Corporation consolidated net profit rises 53.84% in the December 2018 quarter
Aspirelabs Announces Sustainability Startup Accelerator - CleanEdge Accelerator Program
DGTR for anti-dumping duty on chemical imported from Brazil, Indonesia, Thailand
-
Through its subsidiary in ThailandPolyplex Corporation announced that its subsidiary, Polyplex (Thailand) Public Company (PTL) has decided to set up BOPP Film Line project with a capacity of 60,000 TPA, in Indonesia at an estimated cost of USD 48 Million (excluding Working Capital).
Above project would be implemented by 'PT. Polyplex Films Indonesia', Indonesia a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of PTL.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU