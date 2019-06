Polyplex Corporation to set up BOPP Film Line Project in Indonesia

Through its in Thailand

Corporation announced that its subsidiary, (Thailand) Public Company (PTL) has decided to set up BOPP Film Line project with a capacity of 60,000 TPA, in at an estimated cost of USD 48 Million (excluding Working Capital).

Above project would be implemented by 'PT. Films Indonesia', a Wholly Owned of PTL.

