Polyplex Corporation to set up BOPP Film Line Project in Indonesia

Through its subsidiary in Thailand

Polyplex Corporation announced that its subsidiary, Polyplex (Thailand) Public Company (PTL) has decided to set up BOPP Film Line project with a capacity of 60,000 TPA, in Indonesia at an estimated cost of USD 48 Million (excluding Working Capital).

Above project would be implemented by 'PT. Polyplex Films Indonesia', Indonesia a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of PTL.

First Published: Wed, June 19 2019. 11:57 IST

