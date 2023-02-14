Jai Corp consolidated net profit declines 22.58% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 27.54% to Rs 129.78 crore

Net profit of Jai Corp declined 22.58% to Rs 8.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 27.54% to Rs 129.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 179.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.129.78179.107.507.8314.7918.4611.5115.248.3310.76

