Jai Corp consolidated net profit declines 22.58% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Jai Corp consolidated net profit declines 76.42% in the September 2022 quarter
Mold-Tek Packaging to set up new plant for supplying packing material to Grasim
JK Paper gains on acquiring majority stake in Horizon Packs and Securipax Packaging
Mold-Tek Packaging to set up facility at Panipat
Mold-Tek Packaging standalone net profit declines 2.10% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 27.54% to Rs 129.78 croreNet profit of Jai Corp declined 22.58% to Rs 8.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 27.54% to Rs 129.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 179.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales129.78179.10 -28 OPM %7.507.83 -PBDT14.7918.46 -20 PBT11.5115.24 -24 NP8.3310.76 -23
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU