JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Cenlub Industries standalone net profit rises 365.79% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Globe Textiles (India) standalone net profit declines 65.22% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 30.18% to Rs 74.81 crore

Net profit of Globe Textiles (India) declined 65.22% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 30.18% to Rs 74.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 107.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales74.81107.14 -30 OPM %5.873.91 -PBDT1.372.26 -39 PBT0.661.95 -66 NP0.481.38 -65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU