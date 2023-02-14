Globe Textiles (India) standalone net profit declines 65.22% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 30.18% to Rs 74.81 croreNet profit of Globe Textiles (India) declined 65.22% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 30.18% to Rs 74.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 107.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales74.81107.14 -30 OPM %5.873.91 -PBDT1.372.26 -39 PBT0.661.95 -66 NP0.481.38 -65
