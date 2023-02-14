Globe Textiles (India) standalone net profit declines 65.22% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 30.18% to Rs 74.81 crore

Net profit of Globe Textiles (India) declined 65.22% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 30.18% to Rs 74.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 107.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.74.81107.145.873.911.372.260.661.950.481.38

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)