Bajaj Healthcare standalone net profit declines 36.68% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 15.32% to Rs 141.89 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Healthcare declined 36.68% to Rs 11.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 15.32% to Rs 141.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 167.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.141.89167.5720.1818.4021.9628.1915.0423.3311.0517.45

