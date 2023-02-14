JUST IN
Bajaj Healthcare standalone net profit declines 36.68% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 15.32% to Rs 141.89 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Healthcare declined 36.68% to Rs 11.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 15.32% to Rs 141.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 167.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales141.89167.57 -15 OPM %20.1818.40 -PBDT21.9628.19 -22 PBT15.0423.33 -36 NP11.0517.45 -37

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:42 IST

