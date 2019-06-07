Jaipan Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 31.32% to Rs 9.77 croreNet profit of Jaipan Industries reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 31.32% to Rs 9.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 94.74% to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 8.56% to Rs 25.22 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 27.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales9.777.44 31 25.2227.58 -9 OPM %1.239.27 -1.3113.81 - PBDT0.07-0.06 LP 0.313.34 -91 PBT0.04-0.07 LP 0.193.22 -94 NP0.04-0.63 LP 0.142.66 -95
