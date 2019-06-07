East West Holdings reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.81 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 22628.00% to Rs 56.82 croreNet profit of East West Holdings reported to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 22628.00% to Rs 56.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 39.43% to Rs 5.34 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.62% to Rs 236.63 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 213.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales56.820.25 22628 236.63213.91 11 OPM %7.5516.00 -5.774.52 - PBDT2.880.23 1152 8.885.68 56 PBT2.600.23 1030 7.514.22 78 NP1.81-0.09 LP 5.343.83 39
