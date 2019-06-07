La Tim Metal & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.77 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 66.34% to Rs 58.47 croreNet Loss of La Tim Metal & Industries reported to Rs 4.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 66.34% to Rs 58.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 35.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 188.92% to Rs 347.31 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 120.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales58.4735.15 66 347.31120.21 189 OPM %-2.651.88 -2.201.36 - PBDT-3.97-0.17 -2235 -0.211.78 PL PBT-5.04-0.31 -1526 -4.431.41 PL NP-4.77-1.46 -227 -4.530.26 PL
