Him Teknoforge standalone net profit declines 9.87% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Navkar Builders standalone net profit rises 27.95% in the March 2019 quarter
Sword-Edge Commercials reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Modex International Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.47 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Panth Infinity reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Osiajee Texfab reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 1.52% to Rs 79.44 croreNet profit of Him Teknoforge declined 9.87% to Rs 2.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.52% to Rs 79.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 78.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 73.95% to Rs 18.30 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.47% to Rs 323.79 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 268.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales79.4478.25 2 323.79268.78 20 OPM %8.318.19 -10.3210.92 - PBDT3.795.22 -27 21.4518.28 17 PBT1.562.80 -44 13.1010.93 20 NP2.743.04 -10 18.3010.52 74
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU