Him Teknoforge standalone net profit declines 9.87% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 1.52% to Rs 79.44 crore

Net profit of declined 9.87% to Rs 2.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.52% to Rs 79.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 78.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 73.95% to Rs 18.30 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.47% to Rs 323.79 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 268.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

79.4478.25323.79268.788.318.1910.3210.923.795.2221.4518.281.562.8013.1010.932.743.0418.3010.52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)