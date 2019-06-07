JUST IN
Him Teknoforge standalone net profit declines 9.87% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 1.52% to Rs 79.44 crore

Net profit of Him Teknoforge declined 9.87% to Rs 2.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.52% to Rs 79.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 78.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 73.95% to Rs 18.30 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.47% to Rs 323.79 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 268.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales79.4478.25 2 323.79268.78 20 OPM %8.318.19 -10.3210.92 - PBDT3.795.22 -27 21.4518.28 17 PBT1.562.80 -44 13.1010.93 20 NP2.743.04 -10 18.3010.52 74

First Published: Fri, June 07 2019. 16:40 IST

