Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 58.45, up 8.85% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 1.6% in last one year as compared to a 14.65% spurt in and a 20.29% spurt in the PSU Bank index.

Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 58.45, up 8.85% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.73% on the day, quoting at 11708.3. The Sensex is at 38983.6, up 0.8%. Bank Ltd has risen around 39.33% in last one month.

Meanwhile, index of which is a constituent, has risen around 18.57% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3339.35, up 2.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 23.79 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.36 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 10.75 based on earnings ending December 18.

