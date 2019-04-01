Reliance Industries Ltd spurts 2.1%

is quoting at Rs 1391.9, up 2.1% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 55.88% in last one year as compared to a 14.65% spurt in and a 25.02% spurt in the Energy index.

is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1391.9, up 2.1% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.73% on the day, quoting at 11708.3. The Sensex is at 38983.6, up 0.8%. has risen around 12.46% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which Reliance Industries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 9.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16484, up 0.81% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 48.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 99.31 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1400.8, up 2.05% on the day. Reliance Industries Ltd is up 55.88% in last one year as compared to a 14.65% spurt in NIFTY and a 25.02% spurt in the

The PE of the stock is 24.47 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)