Japan Stocks recover on relief rally

Japan share market has recovered slightly from yesterday's heavy losses on Wednesday, 15 March 2023, on tracking relief rally on Wall Street overnight as largely on-target inflation data and waning fears over contagion in the banking sector cooled investors' nerves.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index advanced 7.44 points, or 0.03%, to finish at 27,229.48. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange climbed up 12.58 points, or 0.65%, to 1,960.12.

Shares of banks rallied with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group climbing 4.68% to 861.5 yen, Mizuho Financial Group rising 2.01% to 1,904.5 yen and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group adding 3.05% to 5,400 yen.

CURRENCY NEWS: The U.

S. dollar traded in the upper 134 yen level around late afternoon on Wednesday. The dollar fetched 134.99 yen compared with 134.22 yen in Tokyo on Tuesday.

