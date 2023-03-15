Japan Stocks recover on relief rally

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index advanced 7.44 points, or 0.03%, to finish at 27,229.48. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange climbed up 12.58 points, or 0.65%, to 1,960.12.
Shares of banks rallied with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group climbing 4.68% to 861.5 yen, Mizuho Financial Group rising 2.01% to 1,904.5 yen and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group adding 3.05% to 5,400 yen.
CURRENCY NEWS: The U.
S. dollar traded in the upper 134 yen level around late afternoon on Wednesday. The dollar fetched 134.99 yen compared with 134.22 yen in Tokyo on Tuesday.
