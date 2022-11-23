JUST IN
Japan Market closed for Worker Day holiday

Capital Market 

Japan share market closed on Wednesday, 23 November 2022, on account of Worker's Day holiday.

Asian stock markets are trading higher on Wednesday, 23 November 2022, on tracking positive lead from overnight rally on the Wall Street and optimism about the US Fed slowing the pace of its interest rate hikes.

However, market gains capped amid lingering concerns about inflation, geopolitical tensions, and a surge in COVID cases in the world's second-largest economy.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 13:10 IST

