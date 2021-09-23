Japan Market closes for Autumnal Equinox holiday

Japan stock market closed on Thursday, 23 September 2021, for Autumnal Equinox holiday.
Asian stocks were mostly higher on Thursday, 23 September 2021, as investors digest the Fed's plans to taper the stimulus program and receding fears of a corporate collapse in China after embattled property giant China Evergrande reached settlement with mainland bondholders.
Market fears of a corporate collapse in China receded after China Evergrande reached settlement with mainland bondholders. China Evergrande Group's chairman said the firm's top priority is to help wealth investors redeem their products.
Investors were focused on the U.
S. Federal Reserve after he said overnight it will likely begin reducing its monthly bond purchases as soon as November and signalled interest rate increases may follow more quickly than expected.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU