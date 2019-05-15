Japan Market gains for the first time in eight sessions

share market closed higher for the first time in eight sessions in row on Wednesday, 15 May 2019, as investors chased for bottom fishing on heavily battered stocks, thanks to U. S. Donald Trump's optimistic remarks that eased worries about the U. S.- trade dispute. At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average was up 121.33 points, or 0.58%, at 21,188.56, while the broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the rebounded 9.17 points, or 0.6%, lower at 1,544.15. .

Total 26 issues of 33 subsectors of the inclined, with shares in & Apparels, Real Estate, Electric Appliances, Precision Instruments, Oil & Coal Products, and Foods issues being notable gainers whereas Pharmaceutical, Iron & Steel, and Construction issues were notable losers. .

The local market rebounded as worries over US- trade friction receded after US Trump offered an optimistic view on the prospects for the negotiations.

On Tuesday, Trump tweeted: When the time is right we will make a deal with China, adding that his respect and friendship with is unlimited. However he also said the Federal Reserve could retaliate with cheap money in response to China's easy monetary policy. will be pumping money into their system and probably reducing interest rates, as always, in order to make up for the they are, and will be, losing. If the Federal Reserve ever did a 'match' it would be game over, we win! In any event, China wants a deal! Trump tweeted. .

Exporters were mostly higher with up 4%, rising 2.7% and 2.6% higher. gained 1.14 percent and was up 0.13 percent. slumped 6.5% after the said its net profits declined 57 percent year-on-year to a near-decade low of 319 billion yen. Its rival was down 0.15 percent at 6,519 yen and was off 0.66 percent at 2,784.5 yen. .

jumped 9.2% after the announced its first share buyback and a plan to abolish anti-takeover steps. .

plunged 7.8% after Japan's biggest drugmaker forecast an unexpected operating loss for the current year due to costs associated with the $59 billion purchase of .

CURRENCY NEWS: The was little changed against the dollar on Wednesday. The dollar fetched 109.58 yen in early Asian trade, against 109.62 yen in .

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)