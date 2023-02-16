Japan Market rises 0.7%

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index advanced 194.58 points, or 0.71%, to finish at 27,696.44. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 13.35 points, or 0.67%, to 2,001.09.
Total 28 of 33 TSE sectors were up, with Transportation Equipment, Rubber Products, Securities & Commodities Futures, and Marine Transportation issues being notable gainers, while Pulp & Paper and Banks issues were notable losers.
Shares of export-related companies advanced, thanks to yen depreciation to six-week low against greenback.
A softer yen tends to help exporter shares as it increases the value of overseas profits in yen terms when firms repatriate them to Japan. Motor rose 2.1% and Honda Motor added 1.16%. Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron rose 0.9% and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest climbed 1%.
Tyre makers jumped, with Bridgestone rising 1.67%. Sumitomo Rubber Industries and Yokohama Rubber advanced 3.81% and 1.85%, respectively.
CURRENCY NEWS: Japanese yen was trading around upper 133 level against greenback. The dollar stood at 133.88 yen in late Tokyo trading Thursday, down 0.2% from 134.11 on Wednesday, after trading in the range of 133.60-134.18.
