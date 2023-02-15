Japan: Market falls on Fed rate hike woes

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index fell 100.91 points, or 0.37%, to finish at 27,501.86.
The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 5.35 points, or 0.27%, to 1,987.74.
Total 24 of 33 TSE sectors were lower, with Services, Precision Instruments, Real Estate, Machinery, and Warehousing & Harbor Transportation Services issues being notable losers, while Insurance, Iron & Steel, Banks, and Glass & Ceramics Products issues were notable gainers.
Wall Street ended mixed Tuesday after inflation slowed to 6.4% in January from the previous month's 6.5%. That was down from June's three-decade high of 9.1% but hotter than the consensus expectation of 6.2%. Core inflation, which strips out more volatile food and energy prices to give a clearer view of the trend, rose to 0.4% over a month earlier from December's 0.3%.
Toshiba was down 1.7% at 4,410 yen after it said its operating profit for the October-December quarter declined due partly to weak sales in the electronic devices and storage solutions segment.
CURRENCY NEWS: Japanese yen depreciated to lower 133 level against greenback. The dollar stood at 133.26 yen in late Tokyo trading Wednesday, up 0.12% from 133.11 on Tuesday, after trading in the range of 132.55-133.50.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU