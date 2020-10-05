Japan Market rises 1.2%

Japan share market finished session higher on Monday, 05 October 2020, as appetite for risk assets bolstered after yen depreciation against greenback and media reports suggested that U. S. President Donald Trump's health is improving. Renewed U. S. stimulus hopes also boosted sentiment.

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average advanced 282.24 points, or 1.23%, to 23,312.14. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange climbed up 28.03 points, or 1.74%, to 1,637.25.

Total 32 issues of the 33 industry category of Topix index ended into black territory, with Iron & Steel, Mining, Land Transportation, Insurance, Real Estate, Marine Transportation, Nonferrous Metals, and Securities & Commodities Futures issues being notable gainers.

ECONOMIC NEWS: Japan Services PMI Stays in Contraction in September-Japan services sector continued to contract in September, with seasonally adjusted services PMI score of 46.6, the latest survey from Jibun Bank showed on Monday.

That's up from 45.0 in August, although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction. Individually, there were slower declines in activity and new orders, along with marginal contraction in employment. Sentiment hit its highest level in nine months. Export sales remained especially subdued, with latest data signaling a steep and accelerated contraction. International travel restrictions and client business closures were often mentioned by respondents. The data also showed that the composite index rose to 46.6 in September from 45.2 in August.

CURRENCY NEWS: The U. S. dollar was fetching 105.56 Japanese yen, up from 105.09 as of Friday's Tokyo stock market close, following news that Trump may be discharged from hospital later today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)