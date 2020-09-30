US Market falls ahead of first presidential debate

The US stock market finished penultimate session of month lower, Tuesday, 29 September 2020, as investors booked profit ahead of the first US presidential debate between Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee, and President Donald Trump. Investors also looked to square positions near the end of the quarter. However, market losses capped as favourable economic data provided support for markets.
At closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index declined 131.40 points, or 0.48%, to 27,452.66.
The S&P 500 index dropped by 16.13 points, or 0.48%, to 3,335.47. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index fell 32.28 points, or 0.29%, to 11,085.25.
Eight of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were lower, with energy stocks and financials leading declines, as they gave back some of their gains from the previous session.
Among Indian ADR, INFOSYS fell 0.51% to $13.56, Wipro fell 0.64% to $4.64, Tata Motors dropped 1.22% to $8.87, and Dr Reddys Labs declined 0.52% to $68.65. Vedanta added 0.13% to $7.48, ICICI Bank was up 0.31% to $9.85, WNS Holdings rose 0.6% to $64.17,HDFC Bank rose 0.87% to $48.96, and Azure Power Global inclined 5.16% to $31.59.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU