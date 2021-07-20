Japan Nikkei closes lower for fifth straight session

Japan stock market finished lower for fifth consecutive session on Tuesday, 20 July 2021, as risk aversion selloff continued on tracking weak lead from Wall Street overnight, anxiety over the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant around the world and the economic impact of the pandemic. Risk aversion selloff also triggered ahead of a four-day weekend from Thursday, with the Tokyo Olympics opening on Friday.

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average declined 264.58 points, or 0.96%, to 27,388.16. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange dropped 18.24 points, or 0.96%, to 1,888.89.

Trading volume turnover in the 1st section increased to 1,086 million shares from 951 million shares in previous session. Trading value turnover increased to 2,394.16 billion yen from 2,066.62 billion yen in previous session.

Total 31 of 33 sectors sub-indexes on the Tokyo exchange ended lower, with bottom performing were Mining (down 4.3%), Real Estate (down 2.5%), Nonferrous Metals (down 2.5%), Oil & Coal Products (down 2.3%), Air Transportation (down 2.2%), Iron & Steel (down 1.7%), Metal Products (down 1.6%), and Transportation Equipment (down 1.5%).

Shares of olympic sponsor Toyota fell after the automaker said it would not air Olympic-related television ads in the domestic Japanese market, where support for the Games remains low.

Advertising giant Dentsu, which is heavily involved in organising the Tokyo Olympics, also ended lower.

ECONOMIC NEWS: Japan Consumer Prices Up 0.2% On Year In June- Japan overall consumer prices were up 0.2% on year in June, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday, following the 0.1% decline in May. Core consumer prices, which exclude volatile food prices, also gained an annual 0.2%. Individually, prices were higher for food, housing, fuel, furniture, clothing, education and recreation; they were lower for medical care and transportation. On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, overall inflation was up 0.3% and core consumer prices rose 0.1%.

CURRENCY NEWS: The dollar stood at 109.47 yen in Asian afternoon trade, compared to 109.46 yen on Monday in New York.

