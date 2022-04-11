Japan Nikkei end lower as tech stocks drag

Japan share market finished session lower on Monday, 11 April 2022, as investors' appetite for riskier assets dented amid lingering worries over the economic costs of war in Ukraine and a worsening coronavirus outbreak in Shanghai.
At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 164.28 points, or 0.61%, to 26,821.52. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange fell 7.15 points, or 0.38%, to 1,889.64.
Tech stocks tumbled on tracking decline in US peers as unease lingered over tightening monetary policy by the United States.
Technology investor SoftBank Group lost 2.69%, while medical services platform M3 fell 5.34%.
Shares of renewable and nuclear power energy gained after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced a ban on Russia coal, a move that could accelerate the transition to renewable energy and the restarting of nuclear plants. Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings and Chubu Electric Power climbed 16.2% and 7.4%, respectively. Renewable energy firm Renova advanced 3.05%.
CURRENCY NEWS: The dollar fetched 124.89 yen in Asian trade against 124.30 yen in New York late Friday.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU