Japan Nikkei ends nearly six-month high

Japan stock market finished higher for eighth consecutive session on Wednesday, 08 September 2021, lifted by yen depreciation in the lower 110 level against greenback and hopes for a possible new economic relief package and coronavirus response under the new government.

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average advanced 265.07 points, or 0.89%, to 30,181.21, its highest level since 18 March April 2021. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange added 16.23 points, or 0.79%, to 2,079.61, refreshing the highest closing level since August 1990.

Trading volume on the main section increased to 1,320 million shares worth 3.67 billion yen from Tuesday's 1,257 million shares worth 3.43 billion yen.

Total 28 of 33 industry groups advanced on the Topix, with top performing sectors were Information & Communication (up 1.5%), Pulp & Paper (up 1.4%), Metal Products (up 1.4%), Banks (up 1.4%), Services (up 1.3%), Precision Instruments (up 1.3%), and Wholesale Trade (up 1.2%) sectors, while Other Products (down 0.6%) was worst performer, followed by Air Transportation (down 0.6%) sector.

Shares of restaurant operators gained, heartened by expectations for government's economic reopening plans after downtrend in new COVID-19 infection cases. Watami advanced 2.6% to 1,008 yen, Saizeriya rose 1.7% to 2,671 yen and Royal Holdings gained 1.6% to 2,065 yen.

CURRENCY NEWS: The dollar climbed to around 110.30 yen in Tokyo trading on Wednesday, backed by higher U.

S. interest rates. The dollar stood at 110.24-24 yen, up from 109.89-89 yen on Tuesday. The euro was at 130.42-42 yen, down from 130.51-52 yen.

