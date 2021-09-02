Japan Nikkei extends gain to fourth day

Japan stock market finished higher for the fourth straight session on Thursday, 02 September 2021, lifted by firm technology shares. At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average advanced 92.49 points, or 0.33%, to 28,543.51. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange added 2.78 points, or 0.14%, to 1,983.57.
Shares of Technology companies gained, lifted by the record high for the Nasdaq index. Taiyo Yuden jumped 2%, Tokyo Electron climbed 1.2%, and Advantest gained 2.1%.
Shares of electric machinery companies gained as concerns over a U.
S. economic slowdown were eased after the U. S. manufacturing index for August from the Institute for Supply Management rose to 59.9% from a month earlier. Kyocera advanced 0.6% and TDK moved up 0.6%.
Takeda Pharmaceutical shares fell over 1% after its Japanese distribution partner Moderna said tainted batches sent to Japan were contaminated with stainless steel particles.
CURRENCY NEWS: The dollar eased to around 110.00 yen in Tokyo trading Thursday, pressured by drops in U. S. interest rates. The Japanese yen traded at 110.01 per dollar, stronger than levels around 110.4 seen against the greenback yesterday.
