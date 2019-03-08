Japan: Nikkei extends losses on growth worries

Headline indices of the share market declined for fourth straight session on Friday, 08 March 2019, as risk aversion selloff continued as the safe-haven yen strengthened amid heightening worries about global economic growth after the European slashed its growth forecasts and launched an emergency round of policy stimulus. Investors digested a raft of local economic data, including Japan's GDP numbers for the fourth quarter. The reversal came in the same week that Canada's took a sudden dovish turn and dismal data from to the UK and the lowering its global outlook instilled a sense of foreboding in markets. All 33 subsectors of the declined, with shares in Marine Transportation, Insurance, Securities & Commodities Futures, Machinery, Nonferrous Metals, and Glass & Ceramics Products issues being notable losers. Around late afternoon, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 413.26 points, or 1.93%, at 21,042.75. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the dropped 26.84 points, or 1.68%, at 1,574.82.

ECB said the was in "a period of continued weakness and pervasive uncertainty" as he pushed out a planned rate hike and instead offered banks a new round of cheap loans.

The U.

S. jobs report on Friday will provide the next clues on the health of global growth after ECB delivered fresh stimulus as he downgraded the outlook for the region's The move came during a week that's seen cut its goal for economic expansion, the of Canada dial back its expectations for policy tightening, dismal data from to the UK, and the lowering its global outlook.

On trade developments, US said on Thursday that negotiations to resolve his eight-month trade war with were making progress, expressing fresh optimism about resolving the confrontation between the world's largest economies. Trump told reporters at the that the talks were "moving along pretty well." Chinese and American officials have alternated between expressing optimism that a deal is at hand and also warning that much remains to be done to resolve the trade war, which has rattled markets and on both sides of the Pacific. The two nations have slapped painful tariffs on more than $360 billion in two-way trade since July, but citing progress in the negotiations, Trump last month said he was suspending plains to raise duty rates on $200 billion in Chinese goods.

On the economic news front, the said in Friday's final reading that Japan's gained a seasonally adjusted 0.5% on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2018, following the 0.3% gain in the previous reading.

The said that posted a current account surplus of 600.4 billion yen in January, up 1.4% from a year earlier, up from 452.8 billion yen in December. The trade balance showed a deficit of 964.8 billion yen, following the 216.2 billion yen surplus in the previous month. Exports were down 6.7% on year in January, while imports eased an annual 1.7%.

The said that overall in Japan was up 2.3% on year in February, coming in at 533.7 trillion yen. That was down from 2.4% in January. Excluding trusts, was up 2.4% on year to 464.4 trillion yen - unchanged from the previous month.

CURRENCY NEWS: The appreciated against the dollar in the mid 111 yen zone on Friday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)