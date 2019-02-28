RBI Enters Into Bilateral Swap Arrangement With Bank Of Japan

The (BOJ), acting as the agent for the Minister of of Japan, and the (RBI) signed a Bilateral Arrangement (BSA) that takes effect from today (February 28, 2019). The BSA enables both countries to their local currencies (i.e., either or Indian rupee) against US dollar for an amount of up to USD 75 billion. The authorities of both countries believe that, by enhancing financial cooperation, the BSA will contribute to the stability of financial markets, thereby further developing the economic and trade ties between the two countries.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)