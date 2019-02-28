RBI Enters Into Bilateral Swap Arrangement With Bank Of Japan

-
ALSO READ
BSA between India and Japan provides for India to access $75 billion
Rupee recovers after report of talks on special dollar window for oil firms
Japan's Nomura aims for increased deal-related business in U.S. push: CEO
Japan to order Suruga Bank to halt new property loans after scandal -sources
India, Japan sign USD 75 bn currency swap agreement
-
The Bank of Japan (BOJ), acting as the agent for the Minister of Finance of Japan, and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) signed a Bilateral Swap Arrangement (BSA) that takes effect from today (February 28, 2019). The BSA enables both countries to swap their local currencies (i.e., either Japanese yen or Indian rupee) against US dollar for an amount of up to USD 75 billion. The authorities of both countries believe that, by enhancing financial cooperation, the BSA will contribute to the stability of financial markets, thereby further developing the economic and trade ties between the two countries.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU