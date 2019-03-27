Japan Nikkei falls on ex-dividend selling

share market declined on Wednesday, 27 March 2019, as investors sold shares of after securing the rights to fiscal 2018 second-half dividend payouts a day earlier. In Japan's index more than two-thirds of trading without the right to current dividends. Risk sentiments were also subdued on concerns over the outlook for the global economy after release of weak economic data from the U. S. and around the world as well as a downgraded U.

S. economic outlook from the Federal Reserve. Around late afternoon, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 104.04 points, or 0.5%, at 21,324.35. The broader index of all First Section issues on the Stock Exchange dropped 13.77 points, or 0.85%, at 1,604.17.

Total 29 subsectors out of 33 subsectors of the Stock Exchange declined, with shares Electric Power & Gas, & Coal Products, Other Financial Business, Wholesale Trade, Banks, Air Transportation, and Transportation Equipment issues being notable losers.

CURRENCY NEWS: The U. S. dollar changed hands in the mid-110 yen zone in early deals in on Wednesday, largely in line with its levels in overnight. The Japanese yen, widely viewed as a safe-haven currency, traded at 110.50 against the dollar compared with 110.58-68 in and 110.19-20 on Tuesday in Tokyo.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)