Japan Nikkei bounces on bargain hunting

Headline indices of the share market rebounded on Tuesday, 26 March 2019, as investors chased for bargain hunting following a 3% plunge the previous day. With the end of the business year-end looming on 31 March 2019 for a majority of listed Japanese companies, the market was also underpinned by investor purchases of stocks before they go ex-dividend later in the day. All 33 subsectors of the inclined, with shares in Land Transportation, Metal Products, Pharmaceutical, Construction, Warehousing & Harbor Transportation Services, Machinery, Nonferrous Metals, and Marine Transportation issues being notable gainers.

Around late afternoon, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rebounded 428.09 points, or 2.04%, at 21,405.20. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the advanced 39.51 points, or 2.5%, at 1,616.92.

Exporters rebounded, with rising 2.4%, up 2% and bouncing 2.9%. and rose almost 3% each,% and advanced almost 2%. Among the major automakers, rose more than 2% and added more than 1%.

Among individual stocks, jumped 5% after reports that the company plans to launch two new versions of its Switch gaming console later this year.

jumped 4% after the company said it will buy back up to 10 billion yen of its own shares.

On the economic front, the said that prices in were up 1.1% on year in February 2019, following the downwardly revised 1% increase in January 2019. On a monthly basis, prices were up 0.3% after sinking 0.6% in the previous month.

CURRENCY NEWS: The Japanese yen, widely viewed as a safe-haven currency, depreciated against the dollar on Tuesday as Treasury yields pulled back from 15-month lows as a modicum of calm returned to financial markets gripped by fears of a sharper downturn in the global The dollar edged up 0.15 per cent to 110.13 yen and put some distance between a six-week low of 109.70 plumbed the previous day, when fears of a global economic slowdown depressed US yields and boosted investor demand for the yen, a perceived safe haven.

