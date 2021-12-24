Japan Nikkei falls on profit taking

Japan share market finished subdued session lower on Friday, 24 December 2021, snapping three days winning streak, as investors opted to secure recent profit ahead of the Christmas holidays, with high-tech shares such as Tokyo Electron and Fanuc leading the market's downside.

However, market losses capped on receding fears over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus after multiple reports that the Omicron variant may be less likely to cause hospitalizations compared with other coronavirus strains.

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 15.78 points, or 0.06%, to 28,782.69. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange dropped 2.65 points, or 0.13%, to 1,986.78.

ECONOMIC NEWS: Japan Consumer Prices Up 0.6% On Year In November- Japan overall nationwide consumer prices were up 0.6% on year in November, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday, up from 0.1% in October. Core CPI, which excludes volatile food prices, climbed an annual 0.5%, up from 0.1% in the previous month.

Individually, prices were higher for food, housing, fuel, furniture, clothing and recreation; they were lower for medical care, transportation and communication. On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, overall inflation and core CPI both rose 0.3%.

Japan Housing Starts Slow To 3.7% On Year In November- Japan's housing starts increased 3.7% on a yearly basis in November, slower than the 10.4% expansion seen in October, data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism showed on Friday. This was the weakest growth since March, when housing starts gained 1.5%. Annualized housing starts fell to seasonally adjusted 848,000 in November from 892,000 in the previous month.

CURRENCY NEWS: The dollar fetched 114.40 yen in Asian trade, compared with 114.35-45 yen in New York late Thursday and 114.25-27 yen in Tokyo on Thursday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)