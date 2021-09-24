Japan Nikkei rebounds 2.1%

Japan stock market finished session higher on Friday, 24 September 2021, snapping two days of losing streak on tracking overnight advances on Wall Street, with wide-ranging issues attracting buying, led by Water transportation, lenders, and insurance stocks.

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average surged 609.41 points, or 2.06%, to 30,248.81. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange spurted 47.20 points, or 2.31%, to 2,090.75. Trading volume turnover on the main section stood at 1.43 billion shares worth 3.56 trillion yen on Friday. The Tokyo market was closed on Thursday for Autumnal Equinox day holiday.

All 33 industry groups advanced on the Topix, with top gaining issues were Marine Transportation (up 8%), Insurance (up 3.4%), Mining (up 3.4%), Banks (up 3.3%), Warehousing & Harbor Transportation Services (up 3%), Precision Instruments (up 3%), Air Transportation (up 3%), and Transportation Equipment (up 3%).

The biggest gainers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (up 11%), Nippon Yusen K. K (up 8.1%), and Mitsui O. S. K. Lines (up 6.7%). Biggest losers included Shin-Etsu Chemical Co (down 0.5%) and Daiichi Sankyo Co (down 0.26%).

Advancing stocks outnumbered falling ones by 3319 to 327 and 135 ended unchanged on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

ECONOMIC NEWS: Japan Private Sector Stays In Contraction In September- Japan's private sector continued to contract in September but at a slower pace, flash survey results from IHS Markit showed on Friday. The au Jibun Bank composite output index rose to 47.7 in September from 45.5 in the previous month. A score below 50.0 indicates contraction. The service sector shrank at a slower pace, while growth in manufacturing eased in September. The services Purchasing Managers' Index advanced to 47.4 from 42.9 a month ago. The manufacturing PMI declined to 51.2 from 52.7 in August. Both output and new orders fell into negative territory.

CURRENCY NEWS: The U. S. dollar was stable in the lower 110 yen range, as risk appetite increased amid receding fears over the potential default of Chinese real estate conglomerate Evergrande Group. The dollar fetched 110.39-40 yen compared with 110.28-38 yen on Thursday.

