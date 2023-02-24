Japan Nikkei rebounds as Kazuo vows to keep easing policy

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index advanced 349.16 points, or 1.29%, to finish at 27,453.48. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 13.15 points, or 0.67%, to 1,988.40.
Total 24 of 33 TSE sectors ended higher, with Marine Transportation, Electric Appliances, Real Estate, Machinery, and Land Transportation issues being notable gainers, while Banks, Pharmaceutical, Iron & Steel, Nonferrous Metals, and Mining issues were notable losers.
Chip-related stocks surged the most, with Advantest, Tokyo Electron and Screen Holdings climbing 5-8%.
ECONOMIC NEWS: Japan's Consumer Price Inflation At 4.2% In January- Japan's consumer price inflation accelerated further in January to hit a fresh 41-year high, adding pressure on the central bank to withdraw its massive monetary stimulus. Core inflation that excludes volatile fresh food climbed to 4.2% in January from 4% in the previous month, data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed Friday. Headline inflation rose to 4.3% from 4% in December.
The 4.3% was the strongest since December 1981. Inflation has remained above the 2% target for the tenth straight month. On a monthly basis, overall consumer prices gained 0.4%, following December's 0.3% increase.
CURRENCY NEWS: Japanese yen was trading around upper 135 level against greenback. The dollar stood at 135.64 yen in late Tokyo trading Friday, up 0.7% from 134.70 on Thursday, after trading in the range of 134.07-135.65.
