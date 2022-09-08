Japan Nikkei surges on yen depreciation, GDP data

Meanwhile, buying interest was also prospered after official data showed that Japan's economy grew more than initially estimated to 0.9% in the second quarter as a result of increased capital expenditure by businesses.
At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index inclined by 634.98 points, or 2.31%, to 28,065.28.
The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange added 41.97 points, or 2.19%, to 1,957.62.
Total 32 of 33 TSE sub-indexes closed up, with Precision Instruments, Air Transportation, Pharmaceutical, Electric Appliances, Chemicals, Machinery, and Marine Transportation issues being notable gainers.
Tech stocks such as Advantest, Tokyo Electron and Screen Holdings gained 1-2%. Shares of SoftBank and Fast Retailing both rose over 2%.
ANA Holdings added 2.5% and Japan Airlines jumped 3.6% after the government further eased its COVID-19 border control measures.
CURRENCY NEWS: The Japanese yen was hovering around upper 143 level against greenback on Thursday. At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at 143.82-83 yen, down slightly from 143.90-91 yen at the same time Wednesday.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU