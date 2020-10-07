Japan Stocks end mixed

Japan share market finished session mixed on Wednesday, 07 October 2020, as renewed concerns about the pace of the global recovery from the pandemic after U. S. President Donald Trump stopped negotiations until after the presidential election for additional stimulus to underpin the virus-hit economy.

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 10.91 points, or 0.05%, to 23,422.82. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange rose 0.72 point, or 0.04%, to 1,646.47.

Total 19 issues of the 33 industry category of Topix index ended into black territory, with Marine Transportation, Iron & Steel, Information & Communication, Transportation Equipment, Machinery, and Real Estate issues being notable gainers, while Pharmaceutical, Fishery, Agriculture & Forestry, Foods, Land Transportation, and Pulp & Paper issues were notable losers.

Investors took cues from Wall Street's negative finish overnight as investor sentiment was dashed and hoped faded for an additional U.

S. coronavirus bill to help underpin the hard-hit economy after Trump announced he was scrapping negotiations until after the election

Shares of pharmaceutical and farm and fishery issues led notable decliners, while marine transportation, and iron and steel issues comprised those that gained the most. Website firms focused on restaurants and travel advanced, with Kakaku.com adding 1.7%, while Gurunavi leapt 9%. Railway operators were sold for profits after rising on the back of a recovery in tourism demand, with West Japan Railway dropped 1.5 percent, while Keikyu declined 1.4 percent. Issues related to Boeing dropped following their U. S. counterparts' fall overnight after Boeing Co. lowered its automatically renewable 20-year outlook for demand for aircraft owing to the novel coronavirus.

CURRENCY NEWS: The dollar fetched 105.64 yen in Asian trade, against 105.60 yen in New York late Tuesday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)